Western Region records reduced road crashes

The Western Region has recorded 525 road crashes between January and September 2022, lower than the 654 crashes recorded around the same period last year.

The crashes involved 930 vehicles, commercial and private cars, as well as motorbikes and cycles.

Nana Ekua Ansaah, the Western Regional Director of the Road Safety Authority, told the Ghana News Agency that 74 persons lost their lives to the crashes while 442 were injured.

She said the Region recorded 101 pedestrian knockdowns in the period under review.

Ms Ansaah said the reduction in figures from last year could be attributed to massive education and awareness creation by the Authority, the media and the Police and lauded the collaborative efforts that led to the achievement.

She said the upcoming yuletide and festive season must be a matter of concern to all transport operators and road users to promote safety on the road.

The Regional Director added that safety was a shared responsibility hence the need for more intersectoral collaborations to reduce crashes to ensure incident free travels.

Source: GNA