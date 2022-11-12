Police arrests three Chinese over alleged murder 

The police have arrested three Chinese over the alleged murder of a male adult at Bonsaso in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

The suspects, Wen Jianhua, Yu Shuhui, alias Eli, and Zhou Daquan, allegedly shot and killed the man at a mining site on November 11, 2022.

The body has been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

A statement signed by Superintendent Kwaku Ayepah, from the Police Public Affairs Unit, Western Region, and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tarkwa on Saturday

said the name of the deceased had been withheld until his family was duly informed.

“In line with our standard of operating procedures and respect for Ghanaian tradition, the name of the deceased has been withheld until his family is duly informed of his demise” it said.

The statement said a search conducted at the residence of the suspects led to the retrieval of the weapon used in the murder.

Investigation was ongoing and the suspects would soon be arraigned to face justice, it said.

Source: GNA