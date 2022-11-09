NPP Chairman believes Akufo-Addo can turn the economy around  

Alhaji Gibril Tanko, Agona West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed to the youth to exercise restraint while the government solves the current economic hardship.

He said; “I believe Nana Akufo Addo can turn the economic crisis facing the nation around to ensure progress of businesses and reduce the high cost of living in the country.”

Alhaji Tanko made the appeal at the launch of NPP communication team of the Agona West Constituency at Swedru in the Central Region.

He stated; “I acknowledged the fact that the country is going through astronomical increases of goods and services plus the unstable petroleum prices that had culminated in high cost of living, but I want to advice the youth not to allow themselves to be used by some politicians to achieve political gains.”

He said the whole world was being confronted with economic recession and that in Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo would deliver and bring the economy back on track, adding; “We only need patience and trust in the government.”

Alhaji Tanko said the launch of the communication team was the first of its kind in the Agona West Constituency and called on the members to use the opportunity to inform the people on the achievements of the government to ensure victory of the NPP in the 2024 elections.

He disclosed that a fund had been established to support the team to carry out effective communication while catering for their welfare.

Mr Kofi Osei, the Agona West Communication Director of NPP, said the launch of the team called for extra hard work ahead of the 2024 election and appealed to the party’s leadership to provide logistics to support their work.

Mr Samuel Kingsley Eduful, Chairman of the Council of Elders of Agona West NPP, urged the members of the communication team to work to ensure a landslide victory for the party come 2024.

Source: GNA