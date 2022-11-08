Occupy Ghana petitions OSP to investigate MPs bribery allegations  

Pressure group OccupyGhana has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to extend its investigations into an allegation that an unnamed wealthy businessman attempted to bribe some Majority Members of Parliament (MPs).

The group believes the alleged malpractice was an attempt to influence the conduct of MPs in the course of their official duties, a potential corruption offence that falls within the remit of the OSP’s office.

A Statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday said: “We have followed media reports from interviews by Joy FM with Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (MP, Suame, Majority Leader, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs), and Andy Appiah-Kubi (MP, Asante Akim North), which have been widely circulated by other media portals.

“In these interviews, the MPs alleged that an unnamed, wealthy businessman had attempted to bribe them.”

It said “we wish to draw your attention to these allegations and to petition your good office to investigate these allegations, and if the allegations are established to be true, proceed to prosecute.

“We will be available to assist with this request should there be any assistance from our end,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, at an engagement with the Parliamentary Press Corps, in Accra on Thursday, November 3, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, said an investigation would be commissioned into the matter to ascertain its veracity.

He said: “investigations will be conducted into allegations that a businessman tried to bribe some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament who demanded the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.”

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had earlier claimed that a renowned businessman in Ghana tried influencing the decision of some members of the group with money over their demand for the dismissal of leadership of the Finance Ministry.

“We will investigate and if it is true, we will establish the motive of that person,” he said.

He said he was not going to pass judgement on the allegations until an investigation established otherwise.

“What I can say of the allegations as of now is that we don’t know the motive. Not knowing what the motive is, sometimes these things come up, so we will have to establish that,” he told the Press.

He, therefore, gave an instance of a minister nominee who was accused of offering bribes to the Appointments Committee to facilitate his approval as a reason for his reluctance to pronounce judgement.

“You remember the issue of a minister who was nominated to appear before the Vetting Committee, there were allegations that he attempted to bribe some people or influence some people, eventually, it turned out to be untrue.

“Even though this one has come before me, not having gone into it, I don’t want to make any pronouncements on it. Let’s see if indeed it is true and that is not an insult to the intelligence of those people who spoke to it,” Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.

Source: GNA