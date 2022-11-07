2022 Hogbetsotsoza was spectacular, historic

The 2022 Hogbetsotsoza of the people of Anlo State in the Volta Region was not just spectacular but historic.

The durbar held at Hogbe Park, Anloga, the traditional and ritual capital of the Anlo State, was fully packed with the presence of Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, the Asantehene and his entourage of chiefs.

There were also King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse and his retinue of chiefs and Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Kwahuhene’s delegation.

Also gracing the 60th celebration was Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President representing the President Nana Akufo-Addo and his entourage, which included staff from the Presidency and, Members of Parliament, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, Municipal and District Chief Executives, as well as people from political parties and the entertainment industry like Edem, Volta Regime Music Group President.

Journalists across Volta, Oti and throughout Ghana also turned out in their numbers to ensure they didn’t not miss out on any detail at the historic event.

Some patrons at the event who ought to struggle their way around to have a glimpse of happenings at the park told Ghana News Agency that they could not miss the 2022 Hogbetsotsoza for anything and said although the crowd was too large making them to feel hot, it was worth it.

Ms Sharon Kpordzi, a first-time patron of the festival, said she was thrilled with performances from the “korku drum” and the “zangbetor” group and wished to be a regular patron to the festival.

“I suffered watching the performances because lots of people tried to block my view and so I kept moving around to have glimpses all the time. I have no regrets coming at all. I only hear and watch excerpts from TV but it’s really an experience watching it in person.”

Mr Nature Agboado, another patron, said the icing on the cake for him was the visit of the Asantehene and he was happy that the two kingdoms were allies for sure.

“This is the first time Asantehene has come to grace Hogbetsotso at Anloga and I’m so happy for that. It tells me about this long-standing rivalry between the two kingdoms is non-existent. My wish is this relationship extends to other states in Eweland like the Asogli and Gbi so we can on the whole, have the unity we so want.”

The festival also known as Hogbeza, which commemorates the legendary exodus of the Ewe-Dogbo folks from Notsie in present-day neighbouring Togo, is celebrated every first Saturday in November.

The event on the theme: “Uniting for Development, sustaining our Unique Cultural Commonwealth for Future Generations, has King Tsuru, the Ga Mantse as the Chairman.

Source: GNA