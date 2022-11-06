Leaders of “KumePreko” demonstration have asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to resign from office by Wednesday, November 09.

They said the President’s administration had failed to salvage the country from the current economic distress, thus, they must leave office.

Addressing hundreds of protesters at the Black Star Square on Saturday, Mr Martin Kpebu, Lead Organiser of the demonstration, said mismanagement by government was to blame for the escalation of prices of goods and services.

“We are calling on President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia and Mr Ken Ofori Atta to resign immediately or latest by Wednesday 9,” he said.

Mr Kpebu said Ghanaians could no longer withstand the “heat” and were “suffocating” and that the only way out was for the leadership of the government to step down for the Speaker of Parliament to take over.

He said: “When the Speaker takes over, he must roll out plans to cushion Ghanaians; he must reduce some of the taxes, find innovative ways to ensure prices of commodities and fuel come down and find ways to strengthen the cedi.”

Mr Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, a pressure group, said Ghanaians needed to be careful of “superficial truth” in handling the economic hardship.

“We are in a deep economic and systemic crisis; it is bigger than the pandemic and the responses to avert this must not be superficial. The problem we are in now is as the result of a political class that do not listen,” he said.

Mr Barker-Vormawor said in restructuring and reforming the country, there was the need to have a discussion on the 1992 Constitution to avoid a recurrence of the economic hardships taking Ghana to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 17 times.

Mr Nii Ayi Opare, Spokesperson, Economic Fighters League, called on the youth and the citizenry to speak up because, “The country is on the verge of economic collapse”.

He said they – economic fighters – would resist any attempt to plunge Ghana into civil unrest and called on Parliament to pass a vote of censure on Ken Ofori Atta, the Finance Minister.

The ‘KumePreko’ demonstration saw hundreds of Ghanaians, in red attire, marched through some principal streets of Accra for over three hours demanding the resignation of the President, his Vice and the Finance Minister over the country’s economic hardship.

Prices of goods and services have tripped in days, with petrol selling around GHS27 per litre and diesel, GHS 23 per litre at the pumps.

Last week, President Akufo-Addo addressed the nation and admitted that the country was in “deep crisis” and gave assurance that efforts were being made by Government to restore confidence in the economy.

The Agric Ministry later said it would cart foodstuff from farm gates to Accra next week for direct sales to reduce food prices in the capital.

Source: GNA