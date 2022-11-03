GFA to institute minimum wages for footballers  

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has partnered the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) to initiate the player standard contracts which would benefit professional players in the country.

PFAG over the past years have remained the only body in Ghana which promotes the affairs of professional footballers in Ghana.

According to Mr. Kurt Okraku, there have been meetings between the GFA and the PFAG to improve the living conditions of professional footballers in the country.

He said the PFAG had in the past years developed an interest in promoting the welfare of footballers therefore the need to partner with them to make this dream possible.

The GFA president said “It’s not every player that would become Prince Tagoe, Odartey Lamptey, or John Mensah. Greater percentage of players who have represented our country at various levels do not enjoy the kind of life they will usually want to.”

Mr Okraku said all these were part of the discussions the GFA had with PFAG in their quest to develop football in Ghana.

He further assured that the player standard contract was going to be included in the new season.

The GFA over the years have been committed in promoting football in Ghana with the help of its president Mr Kurt Okraku.

Source: GNA