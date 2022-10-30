Make history compulsory in schools – Prof Ampofo 

Professor Akosua Adomako Ampofo, a Professor of African and Gender Studies at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, has urged the Ministry of Education to make history a compulsory subject in schools.

That, she said, would enable young people to know their true identity as Ghanaians and Africans, and empower them to become responsible citizens.

Prof. Ampofo made the call in an interview at a conference titled: “Global Ghana: In Search of Africa’s Black Star”, in Accra on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Organised by the Institute of African Studies in collaboration with some leading scholars, the three-day Conference explored the multiplicity of meanings that had been and continued to be invested in Ghana as a beacon of African emancipation and unity.

Prof. Ampofo said history should be taught from the kindergarten level, adding that the current practice in some tertiary institutions where students undertook history as a course for one semester “is not enough.”

She urged parents, teachers, and religious leaders to read about the country’s history and teach their children.

“We should let the children learn about our history so that when someone speaks an untruth about the country, they can defend with the facts.

“History should be a compulsory subject for all. If you do not know your history, you will not know your identity and the future. We should reconsider introducing the history of Ghana and Africa in schools at all levels,” Prof. Ampofo stressed.

Prof. Samuel Aniegye Ntewusu, Director, Institute of African Studies, said the Conference would offer an opportunity to students to learn about the African continent, and understand the continent’s culture and history.

“The mindset of most of the youth today is that migrating out of the continent is one way of solving their problems. It is just because culturally and historically, they have not understood what Africa is, the resources we have, and the opportunities here, ” Prof. Ntewusu said.

Ms Samia Yaba Nkrumah, daughter of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, called for the establishment of the Kwame Nkrumah Library that would house and preserve the written materials of the late President.

She said the archival documents of the country’s first President covered a wide range of development and governance issues, which were relevant today.

“We must recover Kwame Nkrumah’s works, policies, speeches, books and learn from them.

“Africa needs to raise the living standards of its people, and one way, which can help us is to recover some of the ideas and advice of our first President,” Ms Nkrumah said.

Source: GNA