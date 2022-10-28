Ghana’s COVID-19 vaccination administration impressive – Study

An assessment of citizens’ experience on COVID-19 vaccinations shows that vaccinators spent a minimal of about 10 minutes at vaccination centres.

Similarly, a look at Ghana’s compliance with the National Vaccination Deployment Plan (NVDP) also shows that access to COVID-19 vaccines among vulnerable groups and eligible persons as captured in the plan looks promising but can be improved.

The monitoring, done by SEND Ghana, with funding support from the Partnership for Transparency Fund also shows that the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines among healthcare workers, teachers and persons with co-morbidities was impressive.

Madam Anita Awuku, Program Coordinator, SEND Ghana, who disseminated findings of the assessment in Accra on Thursday, said the monitoring showed that generally, satisfaction with the vaccination process was very high.

However, there were some appreciable gaps, relating to educating clients on the COVID-19 vaccines. possible side effects and how to deal with it as well as screening for contraindication conditions to the vaccine.

The assessment indicated that majority of the vaccination centres made available hand hygiene facilities, including alcohol-based sanitizers and separated waiting areas for vaccine recipients to rest and be monitored temporarily for any immediate adverse effects.

It showed that vaccination centres observed strict observance to infection prevention and control measures during vaccinations sessions and all the centres were cleaned, vaccine carriers had enough conditioned ice packs and healthcare workers in most of the centres practiced hand hygiene.

The assessment recommended that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) convened refresher sessions for its staff on the NDVP.

It said the health directorates must be encouraged to sustain the vaccine uptake promotion efforts to contribute to the attainment of herd immunity.

“Health promotion efforts for the COVID-19 vaccination exercise and subsequent vaccination exercise should adequately address possible side effects and safety as these are key for vaccine uptake,” it monitoring report said.

The assessment said the Ministry of Health and the GHS should adopt steps to increase Cold Chain Equipment (CCE) and vaccine logistics across districts.

Source: GNA