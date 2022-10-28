Farmer jailed 15 years for robbery 

A 34-year-old farmer who broke into the room of a pharmacist and robbed him of cash, phones, and a vehicle, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Emmanuel Badasu and his accomplice, one Bortey, robbed the complainant of cash in the sum of GH¢2,595, two mobile phones and a Toyota Corolla with registration number GR 9150-17.

Charged with conspiracy and robbery, Badasu pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, however, found Badasu guilty at the end of the trial and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Benson Benneh narrated that the complainant (name withheld) was a Pharmacist with PHARMANOVA, a pharmaceutical company and resided at Community 14, Lashibi.

The prosecution said Badasu, the first accused person, resided at Safro, near Adorsu in the Eastern Region and the second accused person, Bortey, at large.

It said on November 22, 2019, at about 1:30 am, the complainant reported to the Sakumono that he was attacked whiles in his room by two men wielding a machete and a mallet.

The prosecution said the complainant indicated that the two men, broke into the room by causing damage to the wooden door and succeeded in robing him.

It said the men made away with GH¢2,595, a Samsung and Huawei mobile phones, and his official vehicle (Toyota Corolla, grey in colour) with registration number GR 9150-17.

The prosecution said the complainant after lodging the complaint indicated that there was a tracker on the vehicle.

Consequently, the vehicle was tracked.

It said the Police Patrol Team was furnished with the location of the vehicle and the complainant together with another witness, found the vehicle in Osu, Accra, near the Old American Embassy at about 2:20am.

The prosecution said the Police arrested Badasu after he was seen with the car.

It said the car was found without its number plate and the Company’s logo (PHARMANOVA).

It said the logo was defaced by Badasu and that Badasu and the vehicle were sent to the Sakumono Police for investigations.

Badusu, however, denied the offence in his caution statement and mentioned that it was Bortey who gave him the vehicle.

Source: GNA