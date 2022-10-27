IoD- GH meets Sam Jonah over national corporate governance code

Mr Rockson Dogbegah, President, Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh), has paid a courtesy call on Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, to discuss the draft National Corporate Governance Code.

It was also to discuss other initiatives the Institute was taking to promote good corporate governance in the country as a professional corporate governance institution.

Mr Dogbegah, also the Chairman of Africa Corporate Governance Network (ACGN), said IoD-Gh was a member of the African Corporate Governance Network and was collaborating extensively with other key stakeholders in Ghana, Africa and beyond in the pursuit of its mandate.

He commended Sir Jonah for his exemplary leadership, hard work, influence and impact in the global corporate governance landscape.

Sir Jonah shared his experience in corporate governance and relationships across the globe, and added that leadership was the key requirement to implement corporate governance.

He emphasised the need for cross-boarder affiliations and collaborations by IoD-Gh to enhance its value.

The Chancellor applauded the Institute for its initiatives.

The engagement session ended with pledges of commitment towards a good course for the development, implementation and drive of corporate governance in Ghana through good leadership.

The Institute of Directors Ghana in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana and other key stakeholders in the public and private sector space, launched the development of the national corporate governance code on 4th November, 2021.

The draft document is ready and undergoing stakeholder engagement for input and review.

The National Corporate Governance Code comprises two main parts.

The first part rests on the three core values of Patriotism, Accountability, and Responsibility (PAR), and five governance Pillars of purpose, Leadership, Controls, Genuine-disclosures, and Humane-engagements (PLC-GH).

It also rests on thirteen fundamental principles, and seventy-nine provisions.

The second part endorses existing sectoral corporate governance codes, and develops new corporate governance codes for economic sectors without codes, including the informal sector, not-for-profit organisations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh) is a professional organisation committed to the professional practice of corporate governance, through training, advocacy, research and consultancy.

It seeks to represent directors’ interest and facilitate their professional development and training in good corporate governance practices.

Source: GNA