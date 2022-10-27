Citizens Coalition endorses call for Finance Minister’s sack

The Coalition for Democratic Accountability and Inclusive Governance, also known as Citizens’ Coalition, says it endorses the call by 80 Members of Parliament (MP) on the majority side, for the sacking of the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the Group, the resignation or sacking of the Finance Minister would help in rebuilding the trust of citizens towards better management of the economy.

“We commend the Majority MPs for taking this important step as his dismissal or resignation would restore some confidence in Ghana’s financial market. This should be done without delay” said Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante at a press briefing in Accra.

He said: “At this moment the right signals must be sent to appease citizens and assuage their fears. The President must listen to Ghanaians and lead the nation.”

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 80 out of the 137 majority MPs with Mr Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the MP for the Asante-Akim North Constituency, acting as its spokesperson, said they had decided to voice their position on the sacking of the Minister, which had lingered on since government announced its decision to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The lawmakers added that, “We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope to the financial sector and reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy.”

Mr Kofi Bentil, Member of the Citizens’ Coalition and the Vice President of Imani Africa, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), said the Minister on principle needed to resign from his position and not lead negotiations with the IMF since he had kicked against the idea of going to the IMF in the past.

Mr Ato Banful, a member of the Group said the MPs should be commended and encouraged to scrutinise policies and take bold decisions on behalf of citizens.

The Citizens’ Coalition was launched on July 4, 2022, with a mission of establishing a culture of accountable and transparent governance that actively and consciously promotes human rights, constitutionalism, and the national interest.

Source: GNA