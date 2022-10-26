Sunyani Technical University signs agreement with Maryland University for student transfer 

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) has signed an Articulation Agreement with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES), United States of America, for Pharmacy Technician students to undertake doctorate degrees in Pharmacy in the UMES.

The articulation agreement is a partnership by the two institutions to provide a formalised pathway for student transfer.

A statement issued and signed by Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor of STU, said this followed a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both institutions in 2017.

The ceremony was held at Princess Anne, Salisbury, Maryland, it said.

“This development has come at the right time as it will further provide opportunity for academic progression for students.”

“Today, students from the Pharmacy Technician programme at STU can heave a sigh of relief as their major challenge of not having an opportunity for academic progression has been resolved through this articulation agreement,” the statement said.

Issues of HND Pharmacy Technician students in Ghana having to end their educational career as Pharmacy Technicians was over as they could now enrol at the STU for one year on the new Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme and continue to UMES to do a three-year accelerated PharmD programme.

It said the STU would serve as a pipeline to feed the UMES Doctor of Pharmacy programme, which would deepen their relationship for a symbiotic benefits.

Present at the ceremony were Dr Heidi M. Anderson, the President of UMES, Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs, Dr Rondall Allen, the Acting Dean, School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Dr T Sean Vasaitis and the Chair of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dr Victor Hsia.

The others were the Chair, Department of Pharmacy Practice and Administration, Dr Mariam C. Purnell; Faculty and Staff of UMES, and Mr Samuel Ankamah Obour, the Registrar, STU.

Source: GNA