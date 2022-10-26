Parliament back from recess, meeting to be devoted to 2023 Budget 

Parliament on Tuesday returned from recess, and its sittings before the 2022 Christmas break would be devoted to the 2023 Budget Statement.

The Budget Statement and the Economic Policy of the Government for the year ending December 31, 2023, would take centre stage of the deliberations of the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The House would also give attention to any other critical business requiring consideration before adjournment for the yuletide.

A Business Statement, signed by Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Chairman of the Business Committee, and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, entreated committee chairpersons, particularly those with urgent and time-bound referrals, to endeavour to present their reports for consideration before the end of the second week in November, 2022.

The House would be expected to focus on the Budget, having regard to the limited timeframe for the approval of the Budget and Appropriation Bill, 2022.

“The last Friday before the commencement of the Christmas festivities is December 23. It would be impossible to adjourn on December 23, 2022, as any such action would prevent Hon. members from travelling to their various constituencies ahead of Christmas”.

The statement said Parliament shall accordingly have to work towards adjourning on the Friday preceding December 23, 2022. That is Friday, December 16, 2022.

“That means the sector allocations have to be dealt with and possibly approved to allow for the consideration and possible passage of the Appropriation Bill, 2022″.

It, therefore, urged the various sector ministers and committees to act timeously and proactively for the agenda to be concluded before adjournment for the yuletide.

“Mr Speaker, for effective programming and planning of the Committee, public, private and personal businesses, colleagues are hereby informed that the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the 2023 Financial Year shall be presented to the House in the fullness of time as provided by law,” the statement said.

“The Post-Budget Workshop shall follow immediately after the presentation of the same by the Minister responsible for Finance. The debate on the policy shall commence in earnest after the post-budget workshop”.

Source: GNA