Minority to file motion for Finance Minister’s impeachment The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus in Parliament has given an indication of moving a motion for the impeachment of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance.

That, the Minority Caucus explained, was based on poor economic management, inconsistency in policies, and nonperformance, which would also help to restore confidence in the economy.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Deputy Minority Chief Whip, speaking at a press conference at Parliament House in Accra, said during the Business Committee Meeting on Monday, October 24, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, informed Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, that he would be tabling a motion for the impeachment of the Finance Minister.

Touching on an earlier press conference by the Majority Caucus calling on the President to either dismiss or reshuffle the Finance Minister, Mr Ibrahim said as representatives of the people, they must move a motion to call for the head of the Finance Minister.

“So, if our brothers in the Majority believe in this, what they should do (is that) they should support the call of the Minority Leader and the Motion of the Minority for the dismissal of the Finance Minister. I see their press briefing long overdue,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim reiterated that the Legislature only needs two-third majority votes to sack the Minister.

He said the House was composed of 137 Minority MPs and 137 Majority MPs plus one, and if both sides believed the Finance Minister was “killing the economy and therefore, he must go, it would not be difficult to mobilise 183 Members of Parliament to dismiss or reshuffle him, if the President is failing to do that.”

He said the Minority’s motion was ready and that their Leader did not want to surprise the Majority Leader, hence the prior notice.

He said they did not want to take the Majority’s earlier press briefing as defilation of their motion, adding that their call for the Minister’s dismissal was a clear indication that he had failed, and the Minority would still pursue that motion.

He appealed to the Majority Caucus to support the motion when moved on the floor of Parliament.

“If MPs don’t want the Finance Minister, we cannot be blaming President Nana Akufo-Addo, we have the power to use 183 MPs to impeach him.”

Source: GNA