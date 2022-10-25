Infographic: Emmanuel Dogbevi’s work described as model for journalism

Last week Wednesday October 19, 2022, the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University in the City of New York announced winners of the annual Christopher J. Welles Memorial Prize, and one of the winners is Emmanuel K Dogbevi, the Managing Editor of Ghana Business News. The other winner is Jeff Horwitz of the Wall Street Journal, a classmate of Dogbevi in the 2013-2014 academic year.

One of the judges, Robert Smith, who is also the Director of the Fellowship described Dogbevi’s work among others as a ‘model for the profession.’