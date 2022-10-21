NAGRAT rejects appointment of new GES Director-General

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has rejected the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The Association at a press briefing said the new appointee was trained banker who had no background in teaching.

Mr Angel Carbonou, President of NAGRAT, addressing the press, called on President Akufo-Addo to rescind the decision on the appointment of the new Director General of GES, stressing that, he was a banking officer and not a teacher.

Mr Carbonu said they wanted someone who had background in education to be appointed to bring his or her expertise to bear.

He noted that the appointment sent a signal that there were no qualified teaching professionals to run education in country.

“Contrary to what the teacher unions indicated that we want a GES Director General who is a professional teacher, who has passed through the mill, who can bring his knowledge, skills and influence to bear on the activities of teachers and non-teachers in the GES.

“The gentlemen who was appointed yesterday is not a teacher, he is banking officer, who was a special assistant in the office of the Minister and has been appointed as the DG of the GES,” he stressed.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 appointed Dr Eric Nkansah as acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

This follows the secondment termination of Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwaa, the immediate past Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

Dr. Eric Nkansah until his appointment was the Technical Advisor and Director in charge of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education.

He was seconded to the Ministry of Education by the Kumasi Technical University, where he served as Senior Lecturer at the Department of Banking Technology and Finance.

Source: GNA