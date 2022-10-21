John Mahama donates GH¢1.38m to support NDC constituency elections

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday donated an amount of GH¢1.38 million to support the conduct of elections to be held this weekend in the party’s 138 orphan constituencies.

A statement issued by Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said each of the party’s 138 orphan constituencies would be receiving GH¢10,000.00

It said the party was most grateful to the former President for his continuous support for the great NDC.

Source: GNA