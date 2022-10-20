PRESEC Boys wins 2022 CyberSecurity Challenge 

The Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, has emerged winners of the maiden edition of the CyberSecurity Challenge in Accra.

The school beats five schools to come out winners with 64 points at the National Cybersecurity Challenge organised by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation and the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), in Accra.

The Challenge was to create awareness on cybersecurity best practices for students and encourage them to stay safe online and sensitise them on career opportunities in cybersecurity, and ultimately develop a cybersecurity culture among young children.

The CyberSecurity Month, celebrated every year in October is to raise awareness for the citizenry to develop a cybersecurity culture and stay safe whilst using digital technologies to develop and enhance their lives.

The winners received a trophy, laptop, a cash prize of GH¢3,000, certificates of participation, one week internship at CSA with all expenses paid and souvenirs.

Mfantsiman Girls SHS, the First Runner-up, received GH¢2,000, a laptop and certificate of participation and souvenirs, while Adisadel College, Second Runner-up, received GH¢1,500, a laptop, certificate of participation and souvenirs.

The three remaining schools, St Monica’s Girls SHS, Oda SHS and Northern School of Business, were presented with cash price of GH¢500, certificate of participation and souvenirs, each.

Madam Ama Pomaa Boateng, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, said the internet was a critical tool for communication and education globally, with Ghana’s internet penetration rate currently standing at 53 per cent of the total population, including children.

She said, however, the internet space came with its security challenges and children who were susceptible to threats such as cyberbullying, exposure to indecent images and videos, cyberstalking and phishing must be protected.

Madam Pomaa said as part of Government’s commitment to protect children and the entire cyberspace from criminal activities, the Safer Digital Ghana Awareness Programme was launched in 2018, with a focus on children, the public, businesses and government.

The Deputy Minister noted that awareness creation was identified as the most effective medium to address cybercrime issues worldwide, hence, she said Government through the CSA institutionalised the National Cybersecurity Awareness Month for Ghanaians.

Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Acting Director-General, CSA, said the Authority had been engaging various stakeholders on different aspects of cybersecurity regulation since the beginning of October as part of activities to mark the Cybersecurity Month.

“The engagements could not have ended without the involvement of children,” he added

Dr Antwi-Boasiako said the participating schools were selected for the maiden challenge due to their commitment to set up Cybersecurity Clubs.

The Acting Director-General urged other schools to engage with the CSA for similar projects.

“From next year, we will be having regional cybersecurity challenges,” he added.

He said the Authority was putting in place the required structures to create a safe digital ecosystem for children and urged parents and teachers to ensure strict cyber monitoring.

Source: GNA