Man killed at Nkwanta laid to rest, police assures families justices 

A 25-year-old man, who was killed in a communal clash at Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, had been laid to rest.

The late Joseph Boadi died on September 29, this year when he was allegedly shot by an assailant in an attack which injured six other people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Charles Dormaban, Oti Regional Police Commander, speaking at the funeral, assured the families that the Police would ensure the culprits face the law.

He urged the community members to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of culprits in the disturbances.

Mr Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, bemoaned the continuous conflicts and attacks and killing of innocent persons in the Nkwanta township, spanning a decade or more.

He pledged his support to the security agencies to maintain peace and bring the perpetrators to book to ensure justice for the bereaved families.

Source: GNA