2022 BECE begins Monday

A total of 552, 276 candidates from 18,501 schools will tomorrow, Monday, October 17, start this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A statement issued by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Accra on Thursday said this year’s examination would be run for both school and private candidates at 2,023 centres throughout the country.

The statement said: “The entry figure is made up of 276,988 males and 275,288 females. The number of candidates that registered for this year’s BECE is 3.48 per cent less than the 2021 entry figure of 572,167.

“In respect of the BECE for Private Candidates (PC), 1,132 candidates made up of 634 males and 498females entered the examination.”

According to the statement, the examination would be taken at 15 selected centres in the regional capitals.

It said the number of registered candidates for the 2022 BECE was 6.09 per cent higher than the 2021 figure of 1067.

The Council assured the public that all appropriate measures had been put in place to safeguard test security and the successful conduct of the examination.

A statement signed by Mrs Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations, Ghana Education Service, commended teachers, school heads, parents, and other stakeholders for preparing the candidates for the examination.

The statement entreated all stakeholders to desist from any form of examination malpractice.

“Management also encourages the security agencies to help deal with all those who attempt to undermine the integrity of the exercise and to jeopardise the future of the candidates,” the statement added.

Mr Thomas Musah, General Secretary, Ghana National Association of Teachers, said he believed WAEC would be vigilant and ensure a hitch-free examination.

“We are also hopeful that the invigilators would not condone malpractices and also make the exams hitch-free,” he added.

Source: GNA