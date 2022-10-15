Ghana can reduce impacts of earthquake through proactive measures – UNESCO Country Director

Mr Abdourahamane Diallo, UNESCO Country Director, says Ghana can reduce the impacts of earthquakes through proactive measures and planning that are well coordinated and executed.

The country in 2019 was said to be on earthquake alert as it experienced a series of earth tremors between March 2018 and March 2019.

He said the measures and planning would help establish effective early warning systems for not only earthquakes but tsunamis, landslides, floods and droughts.

Mr Diallo said this at the commemoration of the 2022 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction which focused on Target 9 of the Sendai Framework: “Substantially increase the availability of and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessments to people by 2030.

Delivering a statement, he said: “Scientific exchange and collaborative efforts were important to educate communities at risk on preparedness measures, set up emergency response, standard operating procedure and community drill exercises.”

Ghana had a short seismological history, with a series of tremors preceding the last three major earthquakes that occurred 1862, 1906 and 1939.

In Ghana, the theme this year was: “Earthquake Disaster Risk Reduction Through Effective Early Warning” which was in tandem with the work of a technical committee President Akufo Addo tasked to prepare a Framework for Refocusing Ghana’s Earthquakes Preparedness and Response.

The Committee’s report had been accepted and the Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery tasked to ensure its implementation with National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) as the lead agency.

As the UN Country team had helped the Committee to establish roles in disaster management particularly in earthquake emergencies, UNESCO Ghana had donated and installed eight earthquake early warning equipment at some locations.

Some beneficiary institutions were Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly, NADMO Headquarters, Parliament House and Jubilee House.

At this year’s commemorative day, UNESCO Ghana and World Food Programme presented materials to NADMO for public education and sensitisation.

Mr Eric Agyemang Prempeh, Director General, NADMO, who received the items said they would help to well inform the citizenry.

“The full-scale simulation exercise received from the US government in the event of damaging earthquakes in 2018 and June this year would enhance the Organisation’s capabilities of response,” he said.

Source: GNA