Prosecution prefers new charges against Chinese national

The Prosecution in the case in which a Chinese national used a flip knife to slash the neck of a Ghanaian concrete mixture operator, Isaac Boateng, at Kweikuma in the Western Region has preferred added charges against the accused person.

The prosecution replaced the previous charge of attempted murder with two added charges of the use of offensive weapons and causing harm.

Meanwhile, the case has also been moved from the Sekondi District Court, where the committal proceedings began, to the Takoradi Circuit Court “A” for full trial.

The accused person, Xue Hue pleaded not guilty to the two charges when he appeared before the Takoradi Circuit Court ‘A ‘ and the court granted him bail in the sum of GHc50,000 to reappear before it on November 22.

This was after the counsel for the accused, Mr Akpene Darko Cobbinah had told the court that the charges were bailable.

He noted that the accused who was helping in constructing apartments for the Ministry of Defence had already been in police custody since September 28, 2022.

He described the facts of the case by the Prosecution as inaccurate and that what happened was not intentional but accidental.

“Even when the incident happened it was the accused who reported himself to the police at Adiembra and when granted he will not interfere with police investigations”, he added.

Granting the bail, the judge, Justice Michael Ampadu asked the accused to pay the GHc50,000 bail sum in cash to be put in the court’s yielding account and deposit his passport with the registrar.

The lead Counsel for the accused, Eric Brenya Otchere pleaded with the court to give the accused some time to pay the GH¢50,000 which the court agreed and asked the accused to pay the money in seven days.

Source: GNA