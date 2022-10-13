Government remains committed to ‘galamsey’ fight – Jinapor

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, says the government remains committed to the fight against illegal mining, also known as ‘galamsey’.

“As you are all aware, one of the key pillars we are seeking to deal with is illegal small-scale mining, law enforcement and prosecution, particularly as it relates to foreigners.”

Mr Jinapor was speaking after witnessing court proceedings of En Huang, aka Aisha Huang, a Chinese national alleged to be involved in ‘galamsey’ activities.

Ms Huang and others were at the High Court in Accra on Tuesday.

Aisha Huang is being held for re-entering Ghana and engaging in mining activities without license among others.

The Minister said his Ministry and the AG’s office would continue to work hand in hand to ensure that perpetrators were brought to book.

“We will continue with all our effort on all fronts, on the law enforcement, the reforms as well as the prosecutorial part, which we are fully committed to…the Attorney General’s work is a big boost.”

On the accusation that his Deputy, Mr Mireku Duker, had been engaged in illegal mining, the Minister said he did not believe the allegation.

“I have full confidence in my Minister, and I don’t think he would ever involve himself in such condor.

But the best way is to conduct investigations and I am not the one to decide on that,” Mr Jinapor said.

Source: GNA