Vivo Energy opens first drive-through lube bay

Vivo Energy Ghana, the company that markets and distributes Shell branded fuels and lubricants, has opened an ultra-modern lube bay in the country to provide express maintenance services.

In a statement, the company said the Shell Rimula Express Lube Bay is the first ever to be established in Ghana.

“The lube bay is the first of its kind in the industry and has been designed specifically to provide heavy-duty trucks with express maintenance services such as engine oil changes, radiator coolant services, greasing, diagnostics, battery testing, as well as free safety check services for trucks,” it said.

At the inauguration of the facility, Mr Kwame Asante, Lubricants Sales and Marketing Manager, Vivo Energy, said the facility was in keeping with the company’s commitment to invest in quality and innovative products that would offer value to its customers.

He called on fleet owners, transporters, private organisations, and haulage companies to visit the new lube bay to service their vehicles.

“It is my honour to put on record that Vivo Energy Ghana is the first Oil Marketing Company (OMC) to introduce a lube bay of this kind with a drive-through specifically designed to service heavy-duty long vehicles, trucks, buses, cross-country vehicles, and mini trucks using lubricants from the Number One Global Lubricant Supplier, that are also designed to offer enhanced protection, improved wear resistance and overall reliable lubrication for longer lasting engines,” he said.

Mr Elinam Horgle, Deputy Managing Director of J.K. Horgle Transport, said transporters were excited about the new facility, saying it would enhance professionalism in the maintenance of their vehicles.

Mr Ignatius Doe, the Executive Secretary of Transport Owners Association, appealed to Vivo Energy to open more of such facilities across the country to enhance access to quality services.

He said the facility would serve as a relief to long-distance drivers, adding it would provide “comfortable” place for drivers to rest while their vehicles were being serviced.

Vivo Energy Ghana has fuel storage capacity of 11,000m³ and 232 service stations, with many offering Shell Cards and convenience retail stores.

The company operates and markets its products in countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa. The Group has a network of over 2,400 service stations in 23 countries operating under the Shell and Engen brands and exports lubricants to a number of other African countries.

Source: GNA