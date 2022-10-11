Two Ghana CSOs appeal to government to pardon condemned prisoners

In commemorating the 20th World Day against the Death Penalty on Monday October 10, 2022, the Action by Christians Against Torture (ACAT) and Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) have jointly appealed to government to pardon condemned prisoners.

This is in support of the global call spearheaded by Federation of International Action by Christians Against Torture (FIACAT) for abolition of the Death Penalty in Ghana.

They particularly pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the case of a 75-year-old, John Narh Terkpe, who spent 20 years on death row, 26 years on life sentence and still counting on in Nsawam Prison in Ghana.

This was in a news release signed by Florence Venunye Ayivor-Vieira, Secretary ACAT Ghana and Joseph Wemakor, Executive Director of HRRG Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

It is on the theme: “Death penalty: a road paved with torture”, ACAT Ghana and HRRG appeal to the President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo to grant Amnesty to all prisoners on death roll to life sentences”.

The group also appealed to the President to grant general amnesty, which had not been granted for the past three years to other deserving prisoners to decongest all prisons across the country.

The decongestion, the statement said would improve the health and living conditions of the inmates who were already battling myriads of psychological and physical problems.

Source: GNA