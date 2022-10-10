Special Prosecutor investigates illegal mining targeting Charles Bissue, Akonta Mining and others

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced commencement of investigation into illegal mining targeting Charles Bissue, Akonta Mining Limited and officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Forestry Commission.

In a press release issued today October 10, 2022 and copied to Ghana Business News, the OSP says it has started an investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of illegal small-scale mining.

“The investigation targets some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission. It also targets the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets,” it says.

The investigation includes the active and ongoing inquiry into allegations of use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the IMCIM, arising from an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I, published by Tiger Eye P.I, the release said.

The investigation further targets the activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining; and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives and political party officials, it added.

The activities of illegal miners have taken a turn for the worse in the country. Despite efforts by successive governments to curb the dangerous enterprise, which activities pollute rivers, lakes, streams and farmlands with poisonous chemicals used in mining such as lead, and mercury among others, there has been no success. The perpetrators are also destroying farmlands and forest reserves in search of gold.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

