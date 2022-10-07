Weija floods: Houses built on waterways to be demolished – NADMO boss

Mr Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Director-General, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says houses built on waterways in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality will be demolished “immediately” the flood recedes.

He said that had become necessary to maintain buffers of the Weija Dam to contain water whenever there was spillage.

The NADMO Director-General said this after he visited communities within the Municipality that had flooded following spillage from the Dam.

He visited the Weija Dam Site, Tatop, and White Cross to commiserate with affected persons and then proceeded to the Bojo Beach , where an estuary had been created to direct the floods into the sea.

Mr Agyemang Prempeh said persons whose houses would be affected in the demolition would not be compensated because they had built on unauthorised routes.

He said checks indicated that none of the residents on those sites had permit to build there.

Mr Agyemang Prempeh said NADMO would provide relief items to the affected victims and ensure they were properly evacuated and accommodated.

Some residents who spoke to the GNA said NADMO and the Assembly must compensate them before they demolished their buildings.

They also appealed for relief items.

Source: GNA