Court jails two Nigerians 40 years for robbery   

The Kasoa Odupong Ofaakor Circuit Court has sentenced two Nigerians to 40 years imprisonment with hard labour for robbery.

The two were arrested by the police after a failed robbery attempt on a mobile money vendor at Kasoa New Market junction on May 17, 2022.

The convicted persons, Bright Okwara and Ferdinand Obi, pleaded not guilty to attempted robbery and robbery.

However, the Court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko, found them guilty after their trial and sentenced each person to 20 years imprisonment.

On the day of the incident, a mobile money vendor, Mr Hassan Nuru Yaroh, had gone to withdraw money from the bank for mobile money business when he was attacked.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Amponsah, told the Court that Mr Yaroh withdrew an amount of GH¢11,800 and was on his motorbike to the shop when he noticed another motorbike following him.

He said realising that he was being followed, Mr Yaroh decided to ride to the police station but unfortunately, his motorbike broke down and the two caught up with him.

The convicts then snatched the money and sped off but luckily, Mr Yaroh’s bike started again, and he followed them until they were caught up in traffic at the police post near the market junction and he sounded an alarm to alert the people around.

The victim, according to the Prosecutor, got closer and hit them with his bike, snatched back the money while passers-by surrounded and arrested and handed them over to the police.

Source: GNA