GhanaCards of applicants seeking to stop NCA directives are ready

The National Communications Authority (NCA) says the Ghana Cards of nine persons who filed an application to stop the Authority (NCA) from blocking unregistered SIM cards, are ready.

The nine applicants had gone to court to stop the NCA from implementing its September 30 deadline which seeks to deactivate persons who failed to register their sim card.

According to the applicants, although they have applied for their Ghana Card on different dates, they were yet to receive them.

In an affidavit in opposition, the NCA is praying the High Court to dismiss the application because it was incompetent adding that the applicants Ghana Cards were ready, but they have failed to collect them from the National Identification Authority (NIA).

The NCA said a search conducted by its lawyer, Mr Gary Nimako Marfo, at the NIA indicated that the applicants’ Ghana Cards had been printed out.

The Authority held that the applicants’ affidavit in support of their case was not sworn before a Commissioner of Oath as indicated by the court rules.

The Nine applicants are seeking a declaration that the impugned directives of the NCA to their mobile telecommunication companies, to block, disconnect, deactivate, churn and /or in any other way or manner limit the use of their phone sim cards by September 30, was unfair, unreasonable, and contrary to the law.

Meanwhile, the NCA’s deadline for the re-registration of Sim cards takes effect todays, September 30, 2022.

The NCA had earlier on indicated that mobile telecommunication networks should deactivate or block sim cards that had not been registered.

This was after it had extended deadlines for the registration of sim cards.

As a result, people who have even registered their sim cards were affected and the incident created public outcry.

Meanwhile, the court has fixed October 6, 2022, to hear the injunction application by the nine applicants.

Source: GNA