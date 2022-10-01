Dr Addo Kufuor sworn in as Chancellor of KsTU

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has described Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor as a man of integrity, statesman and mentor, who will transform the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) into a world-class institution.

“….We all know him as a brilliant mind, high academic and professional achiever, and God-fearing. So for Kumasi Technical University to choose him as Chancellor, you can be assured of stellar leadership,” he said during the investiture and swearing-in of Dr Addo Kufuor as the first Chancellor of the KsTU.

“It is a well-deserved honour as you have done for mother Ghana in the capacity as the former Board Chairman of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, President of the Ghana Medical Association, Member of Parliament of Manhyia, Minister of Defence and Acting Minister of the Interior.”

“Therefore, it is entirely appropriate that you have been appointed as the Chancellor of the University,” Dr Bawumia said.

Established in 1954 as Kumasi Technical Institute, the KsTU is recognised as one of Ghana’s foremost technical training institutions, which has produced a large pool of technical talents.

It offers Higher National Diploma, Degree and Post-Graduate programmes in Engineering, Applied Arts, Science and Technology as well as Technical and Vocational Training.

The Vice President urged the new Chancellor and all heads of departments of the University to continue to make adequate preparations towards the extensive call for prioritising technical education in Ghana.

He said the Free Senior High School and TVET policies had become permanent features of the country’s educational architecture that would fast-track the industrial revolution.

“Building on the foundations established by President John Agyekum Kufuor, the Government of Nana Akufo-Addo has demonstrated a renewed commitment to technical and vocational education and training (TVET), both at the secondary and tertiary levels,” he said.

“The vision of government since 2017 has been to align all TVET institutions in the country to provide appropriate governance and management structure for a unified national training system.”

He explained that the re-alignment of the TVET landscape was to provide co-ordination of the curriculum, training of trainers/facilitators, linkage with industry, training facilities, mode of delivery, assessment, certification system and employability of graduates by synchronising all existing laws relating to skills training in the country.

It was in pursuit of that noble objective that the Ghana TVET Service was launched last year, Dr Bawumia said.

He commended the KsTU authorities for the excellent choice of a distinguished person, who was a firm believer in academic freedom, and bring his rich experience to bear on the running of the University.

Present at the colourful ceremony were distinguished personalities, colleagues, family and loved ones of the new Chancellor.

Prominent among them were former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu, Asafohene, who represented Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, former Speaker of Parliament, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education and Most Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, the Anglican Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana were also present.

Source: GNA