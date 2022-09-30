Employees advised to use SSNIT portal for records update

Pension scheme contributors have been advised to use the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) portal constantly to check their contributions for records update.

Mr. David Tettey-Amey Abbey, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), gave the advice at a day’s stakeholder engagement forum on pensions organised by the Sunyani Zonal Office of the NPRA, at Goaso in the Asunafo North Municipality of Ahafo Region.

The forum was attended by representatives of trade unions, as well as workers in the formal and informal sectors.

“We have asked SSNIT to alert contributors one year before their retirement to keep them updated, but it is imperative for contributors too to use the Trust’s self-portal,” he said.

Mr. Abbey stressed the need for sensitisation of workers for them to join pension schemes of their choice for a secure future.

“Research shows that retiring in poverty is worse than death because it has a serious psychological effect, hence the NPRA will continue to emphasise on pensions and retirements for workers to plan ahead”, Mr Abbey stated.

Ms. Martha Tuuli, the Goaso SSNIT Branch Manager, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), urged workers in both the formal and informal sectors to plan well for their retirement.

Mr Samad Kanton, the Ahafo Regional Chairman of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana, described the forum as “timely”, saying it had enlightened the participants a lot.

Source: GNA