Anglican Bishop blames growing corruption on clergy, politicians and public servants

The Right Reverend Dennis Dabukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, has blamed the clergy, politicians, public and civil servants for contributing to the “deeply rooted corruption” in Ghana.

“If the country’s resources are harnessed properly and distributed equally without the level of corruption we witness in this country, may be no Ghanaian will complain of poverty,” he said.

The Bishop said this in a sermon to confirm candidates prepared for communion at the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Bolgatanga.

Preaching on the theme: “Your Duty towards Your Neighbour,” the Bishop blamed most Christians for not living according to the teachings of Christ and said: “Our lives as Christians must reflect the life of God.”

“We are stewards and whatever God has blessed us with is to share with our neighbours. In the same way, let your light so shine and people will see your good works.”

The Bishop said greed, selfishness, cheating and mistrust were rife in the country as people used their positions to enrich ourselves at the expense of the vulnerable.

“If you want admission into security services pay money, admission into training colleges, pay money, you want job, pay money….then you come to church singing ‘l love you Lord'”.

“If we insist on making a living from corruption and corruptible acts, then, we are confirming that we don’t love our neighbours..Every productive human relationship is love. Without it, there is no life.”

Love brings God closer to Christians so they must not push Him away through corruption, which resulted in more people getting impoverished, he said.

Right Reverend Tong charged Ghanaians to reassess the love they expressed to their neighbours and follow what God instructed, which would grow Ghana to achieve the desired results.

He urged Christians to take a cue from the story of the rich man and Lazarus in the Bible seriously and be each other’s keeper to reflect the will of God in all endeavours.

Source: GNA