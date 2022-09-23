Gate fees for Kotoko and Hearts game out

Asante Kotoko has released gate fees for the match-day three betPawa Premier League clash against archrivals, Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The gate fees of the clash are as follows, Popular Stand would go for GH₵10.00, Center Line, GH₵20, Wings, GH₵30 and VIP for GH₵50.

This is a reduced amount as compared to the previous gate fees received in the CAF Champions League match against RC Kadiogo.

This comes after some fans of the club vowed not to show up on Sunday after the team’s poor showing in the CAF Champions League campaign against Burkinabe’s RC Kadiogo last Sunday.

A statement released by the management of the club said: “As a token of our appreciation to our cherished fans ahead of our super clash, the management has reduced the gate fees for the super clash”.

It also expressed its profound gratitude to the supporters of the club for showing up in their numbers last Sunday against RC Kadiogo.

“Sadly, the results did not go as we all expected but together, we would surely bounce back victoriously,” it stated.

Source: GNA