Wa killings: Ghana Police puts GH¢100,000 reward on information

A fresh dead body of an unidentified male adult was, Monday, September 19, 2022, recovered at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa, buried in a shallow pit, following intelligence received by the investigative team of the police service.

That was a day after the virtually decomposed body of a night security man, Seidu Baga, from Kpongu in the Wa Municipality, was exhumed behind Napogbakole, also in Wa.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Upper Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa, said the body had been deposited at the Upper West Regional Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

It was, however, unclear whether some parts of the corpse were missing.

“After the necessary crime scene examination, the body was removed and deposited at the Regional Hospital, Wa awaiting autopsy.

“A pathologist from the Police Hospital is leading a team to Wa as part of investigations into the incidents,” Chief Inspector Boateng said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has put a GH¢100,000 reward on any information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the heinous crimes of taking innocent lives in Wa.

The Upper West Regional Police Command, on Monday, September 19, 2022, arrested one Kankani Adongo, a prime suspect in connection with the series of killings and abductions in Wa.

The Police PRO indicated that the suspect was in police custody assisting in investigations.

Source: GNA