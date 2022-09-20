NIA records low turnout for Ghana Card registration in Tamale

The National Identification Authority in Tamale Metropolis is recording low turnout at its centres.

The Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) visit to the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) and Tamale Metropolitan Assembly centres showed a reduction in numbers compared to earlier days.

An NIA official at the NRCC registration centre, who pleaded anonymity, told the GNA that turn out for the registration dropped significantly after the extension of SIM card re-registration exercise was announced in July.

He said however, enrolment for new, missing cards and replacement of cards as well as updates and corrections at the district and regional offices increased when people had their calls barred for hours.

Individuals, who spoke to the GNA at the centres, however indicated that following up on the card almost everyday and not getting it was time and money wasting.

Braimah Haruna, a young man, who was yet to register for the card, said “I moved out of Tamale just to get the Ghana card. I’ve spent much money on petrol to Sang and Kpalbe but didn’t get the card.”

Aliatu Dramani, a woman who, had already gone through the registration process, said she completed the process since June, but was yet to receive the card.

Source: GNA