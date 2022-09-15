NPP-led government does not discriminate – Dan Botwe

Mr Dan Botwe, Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development has said the Akufo Addo- led government does not discriminate in its developmental discourse.

He said the chiefs and people of Volta remained important to the government and “this government will continue to distribute all the needed resources to all, regardless of what is happening around us as a country.”

He said Ghanaians have a President who wants to contact the people “since we are a government of the people and for the people.”

Mr Botwe made the remarks in a short address to the chiefs and people of Battor during the commissioning of a new District Court in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region as part of a two-day regional tour by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He emphasised that the NPP government would not send projects to areas only noted to have voted for only the NPP.

“The Government is distributing the resources of the country across everywhere and making sure that there is no discrimination,” he said

Mr Botwe said the tour would enable the President to know the challenges of Ghanaians in the public and private sectors as well as knowing the status- quo of ongoing projects in the country.

President Akufo-Addo together with his entourage, subsequently commissioned an ultra-modern District Court building at Battor for effective delivery of justice.

The tour also took the President to Kpeve, Kpando, Ho and Aflao, where some ongoing projects were inspected as well as the commissioning of some completed ones such as the Community Senior High School in Aflao.

Source: GNA