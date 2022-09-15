More than 11 million people in Ghana use Internet for sports betting – Research

As Internet penetration grows with increase in access to affordable mobile phones, a lot more people are using their phones to access the Internet, and a many are using it to access sports betting sites, according to research.

The research by “Hootsuite” and “We Are Social”– two of the globally recognised social media management platforms, says Ghana’s Internet population stood at 16.99 million, constituting 53 per cent of the total population as of the first quarter of 2022.

The research also found that about a 11.18 million people used the Internet to access sports betting sites, 10.79 million used it to access news sites, 10.68 million for social media sites while only 2.57 million used it to visit informational sites.