Blekusu Health Centre poses danger to staff, patients

The Blekusu Health Centre in the Ketu South Municipality is in a deplorable state and continues to pose danger to the staff and patients.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the centre showed the over 30-year-old facility, built by the community to serve the health needs of the people, had gaping cracks all over.

One of the rooms is so dilapidated that it had been abandoned for fear of collapse, thus negatively impacting the limited space of the single block serving as the health centre.

Madam Seraphine Kusade, the Midwife In-Charge of the centre, said the building should, at least, be refurbished to make it fit for healthcare delivery as its current state was a cause of worry.

“As you can see, we have cracks all over the building. At the reproductive and child health unit, when heavy rains come, it leaks. We have been managing the situation for some time now but it’s really a challenge to us,” she said.

“We have notified the directorate about the poor state of the facility and it’s our hope that urgent attention would be given to it so we can have peace of mind to render services to the community,” Madam Kusade said.

Mr Joseph Kwami Degley, the Municipal Director of Health Services, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Directorate recognised the deplorable state of the health facility and had alerted key stakeholders to get a suitable place to ensure accessible and improved healthcare delivery.

“The Directorate drew the attention of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE ), chiefs, elders, and the Assembly member for Blekusu to the dilapidated state of the centre,” he said.

“It’s our recommendation that a new facility be constructed for an improved healthcare delivery to the people.”

Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, the Ketu South MCE, said the Assembly was concerned about the state of the Blekusu Health Centre because of the priority it placed on the people’s health.

He reiterated the need to raise funds to refurbish it to ensure quality healthcare to the people.

Source: GNA