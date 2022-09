Thunderstorms expected across most parts of the country

Thunderstorms and rains are expected across the country with slight drizzles of rain in the southern and northern half Monday morning.

Cloudy weather is expected with rain over a few areas in the morning, especially within the Volta, Oti and Bono region.

The coastline is expected to be mostly cloudy with isolated rains in the morning through to the evening.

Source: GNA