Speaker of Parliament urges diplomatic groups to embrace inter-continental trade

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged Diplomatic Groups and Leaders on the African continent to embrace inter-continental trade to bring added benefits and boost interpersonal trade and interactions.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Speaker said this when Madam Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, the Namibian Ambassador to Ghana, paid a courtesy call on him at Parliament House in Accra.

Speaker Bagbin called for Parliament not to only be associated with matters of oversight of the public purse, and law-making (legislature).

He expressed worry, saying “we have failed as a people on the continent because we have not been frequently witnessing human-to-human trade and interactions among ourselves.”

The Speaker pointed out how Ghana played a major role in the attainment of Namibia’s Independence in 1990.

Madam Ashipala-Musavyi on her part indicated that her call on the Speaker was to have bilateral talks that would revive the already existing good relationships between Ghana and Namibia.

She indicated that in the quest to build friendship and promote inter-continental trade, ‘we are planning to undertake some activities which would enhance women empowerment, education and health-related issues, among both countries.

Madam Ashipala-Musavyi said her call on the Speaker was also to strengthen and promote exchange visits among youth from both countries.

This, she said would promote the movement of goods and services too.

She noted that Namibia was currently working with Ghana’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture regarding the cultivation of animal husbandry and beef production.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, Second Deputy Speaker, Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, Mr Kwadjo Asante, Member of Parliament for Suhum and officials from the Speaker’s Secretariat and the Parliamentary Service were part of the meeting.

Source: GNA