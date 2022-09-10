Newmont releases GH¢1m to train youth in Ahafo 

Newmont Ghana Gold Limited has released GH¢1 million to offer employable skills training for the youth as the company finalises plans to begin actual mining in its Ahafo North concessional area.

Mr George Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister, who disclosed this, said the six politically- administrative districts and municipalities in the region would facilitate the training programme.

He said the programme would benefit 1,200 people who would be trained in welding and fabrication, dressmaking and hairdressing, as well as pedicure, manicure and others.

Mr Boakye announced during an interaction with Mr Sulemanu Koney, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines at a meeting at Goaso, the regional capital.

Accompanied by some members of the Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA), Mr Koney is on a two-day visit to the region to assess the operations of the Newmont Ahafo North and South Mines in the Asutifi North District and Tano North Municipality of the region.

Mr Boakye indicated the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) had prioritised local content, explaining that the skills training programme would create an opportunity for the company to engage some of the beneficiaries for basic jobs.

As a new region, he said Ahafo was bedevilled with several development challenges and expressed the hope that the operations of the Newmont Ahafo North and Ahafo South Mines would not only create jobs for the people, but also open up the region, and attract investors.

He gave the assurance that the RCC would continue to introduce measures to strengthen security in the region and create a peaceful atmosphere for the Mine’s operations.

That, notwithstanding, Mr Boakye added, “my outfit would not also sit unconcerned for the company to cheat my people, particularly in the payment of compensation”.

He cited the Newmont Ahafo North Mine had enrolled 30 women at Susuanso in an apprenticeship programme and were learning to sew the official attire of the company, indicating that the company was also asphalting the 8.2-kilometre Kenyasi-Hwidiem road at the cost of GhC71 million.

On his part, Mr Koney thanked the Regional Minister for building and deepening a relationship with the company, saying as a new region, “the development of Ahafo is tied to the development of Newmont”.

He said a harmonious and healthy relationship between the Mine and the locals would push economic development and attract investors into the region too.

Mr Koney said as one of the bread baskets of the region, there was a need for Ahafo to position itself well to meet the demands of the Mine, saying that would enhance the livelihoods of the people.

Insecurity and threats of security in local communities, he added remained the bane of mining companies in the country and called on the RCC to improve security in the region and also protect the Mine.

Source: GNA