Chamber of Mines lauds Newmont for asphalting Kenyasi-Hwidiem road

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has lauded Newmont Ghana Gold Limited for taking the lead in the development of communities within its Ahafo North and South Mines in the Ahafo Region.

Mr. Sulemanu Koney, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, gave the commendation when he paid a working visit to the mine’s operational enclave at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District.

The mining company is funding the construction of the 8.2 kilometre Kenyasi-Hwidiem road at the cost of GH¢71 million.

During an inspection, Mr Koney noted the project would not only open the area, but also strengthen the relations between the mine and the people and applauded the company for the road and other development projects in the area.

Accompanied by some members of the Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA), Mr. Koney is on a two-day working visit to acquaint himself with the operations of the Mine.

He said mining was purposely meant for development, and therefore underscored the need for the local communities to build and strengthen friendly relationships with the company.

Mr. Koney explained the Newmont Ahafo North operations in the Tano North Municipality would make the Ahafo a mining hub, transform and push the development of the region to the next level.

Mr Samuel Osei, the Communications and External Affairs Manager, Newmont Ahafo North and South Mines, later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the road project would be asphalted and assured the company’s commitment to push the development of the local communities.

Source: GNA