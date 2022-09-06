Asogli to host summit of Ewe community leaders in West Africa on Thursday

The Asogli State is organising a summit of traditional leaders of Ewe communities in the West Africa subregion as part of 2022 the Za (Yam Festival).

The conference, scheduled for September 8, this year, would come off at the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho, and is expected to bring together traditional leaders from Ghana, Togo, and Benin.

Togbe, Ayim Adzokoto, Paramount Chief of Takla, and Chairman of the festival planning committee said the State acknowledged the importance of coming together as a lineage, only divided by artificial borders.

“It is only through such conferences that there will be a good relationship between Ewes,” he said, adding that it would mark the beginning of a epoch of unity among the tribe.

The festival is recording increased patronage as it bounces back from a three-year break.

The list of activities counts more than 30, and covers traditional rites and celebrations, sports activities, summits and conferences, and site tours.

The month-long event, which is in its final week, has broken previous records in attendance at the discovery of Adaklu mountain, the health walk, and the popular hailing of the new yam, which attracts people from far and near.

This year’s event is on the theme: “Let’s Eschew Greed and Unite for the Development of our People,” and an anti-corruption day celebration, a new feature, was held at the forecourt of the Asogli palace and was attended by some key anti-corruption campaigners in the country.

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli, would sit in state at the palace forecourt on Friday, September 09, and host a grand durbar at the Jubilee Park the next day to climax the festival.

A State dinner dance, thanksgiving service in all divisions of the State, and a football match between the Accra Hearts of Oak and Asogli XI would end the festival.

