Vera Songwe leaves the ECA

The Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has left the organisation. In a press release copied to Ghana Business News, the ECA said, Ms Vera Songwe stepped down effective September 1, 2022 after five years in the position.

Ms Songwe, announced her decision to step down at a town hall meeting with the staff on August 22, 2022.

History was made at the ECA, when Songwe, a Cameroonian citizen, was appointed the Executive Secretary of the Addis Ababa based Think Tank, making her the first woman to head the UN organization in Africa.

Her appointment by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, was announced Thursday April 13, 2017.

She took over following the departure of Dr. Carlos Lopes who served as Executive-Secretary from 2012 to 2016.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi

