Vodafone Ghana to register SME businesses and advertise their products

Vodafone Ghana through its Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Month Initiative has commenced a transformational initiative to help SMEs grow and reach wider markets.

Madam Tawa Bolarin, Director for the Enterprise Unit, Vodafone Business, at the launch of the SME Month which falls every September, in Accra, said Vodafone Ghana would build websites for selected businesses for free and offer selected businesses 50 per cent discount on their Vodafone bills.

They would also work with the SMEs to design specific training interventions and sponsor them to achieve more.

As part of the SMEs month on the theme: “Further Together”, she said Vodafone would provide free smart phones and accessories for their customers or SMEs to use in rewarding their customers to increase loyalty.

“We will be offering some of our smaller registered businesses, free business registration. For some of our Vodafone merchants, we will be renovating and branding their shops and offices, free of charge

“We will also offer selected businesses free advertising to accelerate brand awareness for their businesses,” she said.

Madam Bolarin said Vodafone would also leverage on its partnership with Invest in Africa, an SME-focused Non-Governmental Organisation, to host webinars to build the capacities of business owners.

She explained that SME was the engine of growth for most economies including Ghana, hence Vodafone was strategically positioned to be the propeller for its growth.

“One of the unique challenges in surviving and thriving in 2022 and beyond is to establish the appropriate framework for scalability, reachability, continuity, agility, and efficiency.

“Our purpose as an organisation is to connect people and businesses for a better future. This is why we continue to empower businesses with innovative solutions designed to help our customers remain competitive, profitable, and relevant now and beyond,” Madam Bolarin added.

Highlighting the two unique digital products for the month: “Your Business Online and Vodafone Cash”, the Director for the Enterprise Unit said Vodafone would help SMEs reach more customers, make more sales, and stay in control to their supply chain to providing convenient payment solution for their customers.

Ms Carol Annang, Country Director, Invest In Africa, said her office was working with Vodafone Ghana to offer SMEs skills and access to markets through Vodafone’s driven platforms and technology.

Mrs Comfort Oduro-Nyarko, Co-Founder, Makola Foundation, and a beneficiary of Vodafone’s SME support initiative, lauded Vodafone Ghana for heeding the cry of traders or members of the Foundation to build their capacity for growth.

“So Vodafone took it up, sponsored the training of our members since we started in 2018 where we were having class at the Knutsford University College.

“Every September, Vodafone takes about 400 entrepreneurs to the classroom to build their capacity in the digital way and expose them to other enterprises like the Association of Ghana Industries and Ghana Enterprises Agency. We love the free packages they are bringing us this month and we are ready for it.” she added.

Source: GNA