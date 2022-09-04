The World Cup trophy will come back to Ghana – Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif remains optimistic the Black Stars of Ghana will excel at the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup to win the coveted trophy for the first time for Africa.

The World Cup trophy arrived on Saturday for a two-day tour in the capital, and Ghana is the first Africa country to host the trophy ahead of Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Speaking to the media at a Press Conference at the Mariotte Hotel in Accra on Saturday, the Minister said he was hopeful Ghana can clinch the envied trophy.

“We are happy to open the gate for the four other African countries on this tour. Ghana is hopeful to bring the trophy back to the country. We have set up plans and once executed, we believe the team would shine in Qatar.

“For now we can only see the trophy and we want to touch and feel it by winning the World Cup. We have a young team and I believe in them,” Mr. Ussif said.

Mr. Kurt Okraku President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), said the Black Stars would be competitive and ready for the quadrennial tournament, adding, “We will show the world (We are Ghana)”.

The GFA President urged Ghanaians to rally their unflinching support towards the team to achieve success at the Mundial.

Ghana is paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H. The World Cup is billed for November 20-2 December in Doha, Qatar.

Source: GNA