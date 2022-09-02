Malta High Commission to partner SME GrowAfrica to explore business opportunities

The Malta High Commission in Ghana is set to facilitate business partnership between SME GrowAfrica and the Malta Chamber of SMEs to explore business opportunities in both countries.

SME Africa is a Ghanaian organisation which seeks to promote and empower SMEs through knowledge sharing, business linkages, advocacy and stakeholders’ engagement.

As part of engagements to discuss how Maltese businesses could partner their Ghanaian counterparts for mutual benefits, a meeting has been held between the High Commission and officials of SME GrowAfrica.

Also, in attendance were representatives of Confluence Media, facilitators of international trades and exhibitions.

Mr Jean Claude Galea Mallia, the High Commissioner of Malta to Ghana, said his country was an SME-led economy opened to strategic partnerships and investment opportunities.

He welcomed SME GrowAfrica’s initiative to create trade and investment opportunities between Maltese and Ghanaian businesses and assured the team of the High Commission’s backing to the initiative.

He said there were a lot of Maltese businesses already doing well in the health, agriculture and technology sectors of the Ghanaian economy, adding that the partnership with Malta Chamber of SMEs would further strengthen investments between the two countries.

The High Commissioner proposed the holding of an information session at the Embassy for Ghanaian SMEs to understand business and investment opportunities in Malta.

He also spoke of educational opportunities for Ghanaian university students studying entrepreneurial and business related courses as well as staff of businesses having internship in Maltese businesses to build their capacities.

Mr Kwesi Ofori Junior, the Executive Director of SME GrowAfrica, said the organisation had over the years championed the growth of SMEs in Ghana and exposed them to business opportunities outside the country.

He said there were several trade potentials and investment opportunities between Ghana and Malta that could be explored, saying that the partnership with the Malta Chamber of SMEs would inure to the benefit of the two countries.

SME GrowAfrica, he said, would soon lead some Ghanaian businesses on a familiarisation trip to Malta as part of steps being taken to bridge gap between businesses of the two countries.

Dr Joe Tackie, the Chairman of SME GrowAfrica and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Policy Network, underlined the importance of AfCFTA and the opportunities that Maltese businesses could take to establish in Ghana.

He was optimistic that partnership between businesses of the two countries could drive economic growth of both countries.

Mr Musah Inua, the Chief Executive Officer of Confluence Media, implored Ghanaian businesses to emulate their Maltese counterparts by taking advantage of digitalisation to grow their businesses.

He said businesses in Ghana must leverage on the current digitalization drive in Ghana, especially data and electronic payment solutions to enhance their business operations to remain competitive in the market.

Source: GNA