Ghana government asked to enroll unemployed nurses in programme to eradicate polio

Ms Gifty Anti, National Polio Champion, has urged the government to engage unemployed nurses for effective healthcare delivery.

She said their engagement had become necessary to enhance the human resource situation in the sector and improve the monitoring and the eradication of polio in the country.

“There’s one thing eradicating and another sustaining. We need monitoring to ensure that we don’t have an outbreak, hence, the need to have the nurses at post to get this done,” she said.

Ms Anti said this at the launch of the 2022 National Immunization Days Against Polio on the theme: “Kick Polio out of Ghana. Vaccinate Your Child Now!”

She urged traditional leaders, the media and religious leaders to see to it that the disease was eradicated.

She pleaded with queen mothers to stand up and encourage parents to allow their children under-five to take the polio vaccine.

“We already have cases such as Covid-19, malaria and other infectious diseases confronting us and as such we don’t need polio to be with us,” she stressed.

The first of two rounds of the campaign are scheduled for Thursday, September 4 to Sunday, September 7, 2022, and it would target all children under five years.

This will be followed by a second round of polio vaccine doses from October 6 to October 9, 2022.

The entire campaign is targeted at 6.3 million (about 92 per cent) children under five years.

The intensive crusade is to break the transmission of all types of poliovirus threats against children. There are new polio events and outbreaks in the country.

Source: GNA