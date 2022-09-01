Nana Yaa had a very successful life – Alhaji Haruna Atta

Alhaji Haruna Atta, Ghana’s Former Ambassador to Namibia, has said his late wife, Nana Yaa Ofosuhemaa Agyeman, had a very successful life.

“My wife’s funeral is also a celebration of goodness,” he said as he read his tribute at the funeral held at the Lashibi funeral home.

Nana Yaa Ofosuhemaa Agyeman died on the 17th of August 2022 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

She was 62.

Alhaji Haruna Atta, also a veteran journalist, used the occasion to admonish Ghanaians to cherish the Ghanaian traditional family system, saying “when my wife was ill, I was alone with her, we have destroyed our traditional system.”

His wife lived with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease as well as devic’s disease, a rare neurological disorder that affects the eyes and spinal cord, for about 25 years.

Nana Yaa Agyeman founded Sharecare, Ghana, an association of persons with autoimmune diseases.

Sharing fond memories of their 40 years marriage, he said: “though I mourn, I do not despair.”

Mourners from all walks of life, including the former president John Mahama, Dr Joyce Aryee, politicians, journalists, members of the disability community, among others thronged the Lashibi Funeral home to bid farewell to the late Nana Yaa Agyeman.

Tributes were read by Old Students of Achimota School, the National Council of Persons with Disability, the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD), Sharecare, Ghana, her children, grandchildren, sisters, and friends.

Nana Yaa Ofosuhemaa Agyeman was survived by a husband, two adult daughters and four grandchildren

Source: GNA